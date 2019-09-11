Tyson Fury says he is NOT focused on Deontay Wilder – his mind is on Saturday’s fight with Otto Wallin

Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury insists he is not thinking about his potential rematch with Deontay Wilder as he gears up for his next fight in Las Vegas.

The 31-year-old meets the relatively unknown Otto Wallin in a non-title bout on Saturday.

Fury...the self-styled "Gypsy King" (photo: Getty Images)

But with Fury already having claimed a deal has been agreed for a Wilder rematch most people are looking well beyond this weekend.

Fury, however, is concentrating on getting this one out of the way rather than speculating about another meeting with the WBC world champion after their controversial draw last December.

“I am not interested in Deontay Wilder or any of the rest of the heavyweight division – I am interested in Otto Wallin on Saturday night,” said Fury, who turned up for his public workout on the casino floor of the MGM Grand dressed in a Mexican wrestler’s mask.

He is planning a Mexican-themed ring walk as the country celebrates its independence day anniversary this weekend.

“I have no interest in February at all. It is all about Saturday night, it is all about the Gypsy King,” he added.

“It is not about February, or Christmas or New Year or any other day – it is all about Saturday night in Las Vegas.

“I have no interest in future fights – one day day a time in my life, one fight at at time, one hour at a time.”

While the world is awaiting the Wilder rematch after its unsatisfying finish last year, Fury, not lacking in self-confidence, is adamant he can take on all-comers in the division.

“I can defeat them all with one hand,” he said.

“I have lightning reflexes for a giant. I am a giant of a heavyweight, there has never been a heavyweight like me and there has never been a heavyweight who can move like that.

“I’m a freak of nature, I defy every law of gravity, it shouldn’t be possible for a man of my height and weight to move like that. I can beat them all.”

Wallin arrives with an unbeaten record in 20 fights, which includes 13 knockouts, but the 28-year-old has not fought at anywhere near the highest level so remains something of an unknown stepping up into Fury’s realm.

Fury claims he himself knows nothing about the Swede. “I have no idea, we will find out on Saturday night. I don’t really care, it is not about what your opponent can do,” he said.