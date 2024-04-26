Tradespeople – here's your chance to play football at a Premier League stadium

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On the 25th May (09:00-12:00), IronmongeryDirect, the leading specialist supplier to the trade, is hosting the event at Stamford Bridge stadium, the home of Premier League giants Chelsea.

It will be the UK’s first ever inter-trade football tournament, with teams representing several professions.

The theme of Mental Health Awareness Week 2024 is ‘movement’, and the campaign aims to highlight the benefits of exercise and staying active on people’s wellbeing.



There are 48 spaces available and tradespeople can apply to play online on the IronmongeryDirect website here.

Money raised from the event will be donated to Mind, the mental health charity, with IronmongeryDirect having already donated over £13,000 to support their vital services over the last few years.

Selected players will be required to fundraise for Mind, and there will also be activities on the day, such as penalty shootouts, where more money can be raised, with IronmongeryDirect making donations for each successful attempt.

Players will be arranged into squads based on their trade, with teams representing the most common professions in the industry:

BuildersPlumbersElectriciansCarpenters and JoinersRoofers and ScaffoldersAll other trades

The tournament is being launched alongside IronmongeryDirect’s annual Mental Health in the Trades report, which has once again surveyed tradespeople across the country to reveal the scale of mental health problems in the industry.

It found that more than four in five (82%) workers experience symptoms, such as anxiety or depression, due to work.

The Cost of Living crisis (34%) and the rising cost of materials (32%) are the leading causes of concern, as they were last year, but poor work-life balance (24%) is now also amongst the top issues.

Ellis Osborn, Ecommerce Manager at IronmongeryDirect, said: “We’re delighted to offer tradespeople the exciting opportunity to play at Stamford Bridge, and get the full Premier League experience!

“It should be a really fun event and hopefully a great day for all involved, but it’s important to remember the reasons behind the campaign, and emphasise how much exercise can benefit mental health.

“Mental health problems are unfortunately prevalent across the industry, and that’s why we’re continuing to raise awareness, and encourage tradespeople to seek support if needed.”