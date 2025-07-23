Thrilling night of racing at the Fort Vale Colne Grand Prix

In a night packed with high-speed action, the crowd was treated to a series of spectacular races on the 830-metre circuit, with elite riders battling it out.

Matias Malmberg from AIRTOX - Carl Ras claimed victory in the Fort Vale National Open Race, displaying incredible form and tactics against a highly competitive field. In the Fort Vale National Women’s Race, taking place for the second time in Colne following its debut in 2024, Anna Morris stormed to the top spot.

The evening also saw Graham Briggs from Clancy Briggs Cycling Academy and Lucy Morley from Velotik Racing Team take the wins in the Coalition Facilities Management Support Races.

Elsewhere rising stars Josh McClune, Olivia Smallshaw, Laurence Denney and Harriet Sleightholm triumphed in the Youth A and B races, proudly sponsored this year by The Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival.

Len Woffindin, event organiser, said: “The cycling was brilliant from start to finish. Colne once again showed why it’s such a special venue for town centre racing. The support from local businesses, sponsors, and spectators was phenomenal – we couldn’t have asked for a better night.”

The event wasn’t just about the racing. Visitors stayed on into the evening to enjoy the town’s vibrant hospitality, bringing a welcome boost to local businesses. Food, drink, and community spirit flowed through the streets as visitors embraced both the race and the town.

Nathan Cutler from Colne Town Council, said: “It was incredible to see Colne buzzing with energy and excitement. The Grand Prix is a flagship event for us – it puts Colne on the map and brings our community and visitors together in such a positive way. A huge thank you to everyone who made it happen.”

Stay up-to-date with all the latest news from the Colne Grand Prix via their social media channels: https://www.facebook.com/colnegrandprix, https://x.com/ColneGP and https://www.instagram.com/colnegrandprix/

For full details, race results, and more, visit the official website: www.colnegrandprix.org.uk

The racing was fast and frenetic

There was a fantastic night of racing at the Fort Vale Colne Grand Prix

Matias Malmberg won the Fort Vale National Open Race

Anna Morris won the Fort Vale National Women's Race