Lancashire’s Steven Croft states it feels like the right time to retire from cricket but believes he would’ve had at least another year in the tank if he had wanted to continue.

After scaling back his playing commitments to just the T20 Blast for the 2024 season, the 40-year-old will now turn his attention to coaching full time after taking on a number of responsibilities in recent years.

Croft has been a regular at Old Trafford since making his back in 2005, featuring in over 600 times in all formats of the game.

The Blackpool-born all rounder’s highlights for the Red Rose include captaining the club to Finals Day success in 2015, as well as winning the County Championship four years before.

Despite only officially announcing the decision last month, the former Lancashire skipper states it’s a change he’s been planning for.

“It’s something I was thinking about for a few years,” he said.

“When you get to your mid 30s as a professional sportsman you get asked the question quite a lot about when the time is coming up.

“It’s probably been since my testimonial year in 2018. I hadn’t had a chance to reflect on my career until then, and I realised I’d achieved quite a lot in the game.

“This year was a bit of a hybrid year with coaching and playing. It was one of those years where I thought I couldn’t 100 percent commit to either really. When I was coaching I felt I was going back to playing, and when I was playing I thought I was going back to coaching.

“It made the decision quite easy because coaching is something I’m quite passionate about, so I decided to fully make the plunge around a month ago, and I’m happy with the decision that’s been made so far.

“I felt fine to play another year or two years, and I don’t think that’ll ever leave me to be honest. I’m competitive and I’ll still feel I can compete out there with the best.

“Most sportsmen would rather finish like that than get the tap on the shoulder and be told they’re lagging behind.”

Croft admits the decision to retire only came after he had played for the final time at Old Trafford.

“I had a picturesque version in my mind because at the time we still had a quarter-final down in Sussex,” he added.

“If we had got to Finals Day then I would’ve announced it was going to be my last cricket for Lancashire, but unfortunately we didn’t get there.

“It would’ve been nice to bow out at Old Trafford, and I could’ve waited on until next year, but a lot could’ve happened in the meantime. There could’ve been injuries or I could’ve had a tap on the shoulder.

“To go out thinking I’m still good enough to do it was nice. It would’ve been nice to know it was my last game, and for my family to be there, but sometimes the stars don’t always align. I’m still happy with the way it panned.

“I didn’t want it to be about me either. There’s been a lot before me, and a lot of teammates as well. It’s one of those things in sport, and at least I got to go out on my terms.”

Looking back on his career, Croft states he’s proud of what he’s achieved, but admits there was a period where he struggled to get past the fact that he hadn’t represented England.

“As a youngster I just wanted to grow up and play a game for Lancs and get the Red Rose on my chest,” he stated.

“It’s given me an amazing life, travelling the world doing something I love. I feel very privileged really.

“As a local lad, to captain Lancashire and win some trophies is something I would’ve never thought about as a teenager.

“My targets grew organically. As a youngster it was initially to get a game and get a contract, and when that happened it was about being a first-team regular, then ticking over things off as you go along.

“A big one was to play for England, but I never quite got there. I got into a World Cup provisional squad, but nothing came about.

“I feel I almost took my eye off the ball midway through my career for wanting to play for England a little bit too much.

“At the end of my career I probably had a different mentality of just enjoying the game for what it is rather than thinking I had to play for England to be a success.

“If I had the mindset I had at the back end, it might’ve put me in better stead.

“I’ve got no hard feelings against it, I gave it my best and it’s one of those things. Some players get the chance and some don’t.”