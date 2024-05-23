Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

James Anderson admits there have been moments where he is dissatisfied with his impending retirement from England duty.

The most prolific seamer in Test history is set for a farewell appearance against the West Indies at Lord’s in July, the same month he celebrates his 42nd birthday, as England look towards the future.

While he is mostly able to see the positive side as his international career draws to a close, the Lancastrian revealed he has short-lived thoughts that he could go on for the next decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In my head I feel like I could play for 10 years,” Anderson said on his BBC Tailenders podcast. “Obviously I realise that is not realistic. Some days I wake up and wish I was not retiring but then 90 per cent of the time I’m happy with it.

“Not many people in sport get the chance to retire from sport at over 40. I’m happy I’ve made it this far.”

DHARAMSALA, INDIA - MARCH 09: James Anderson of England leaves the field after claiming his 700th test wicket during day three of the 5th Test Match between India and England at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on March 09, 2024 in Dharamsala, India. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Anderson has taken 700 Test wickets, requiring nine more in his final match to overhaul Shane Warne’s tally and move up to second on the all-time list behind Muttiah Muralitharan, who has 800 dismissals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decision to retire from Tests was hastened by a discussion with captain Ben Stokes, head coach Brendon McCullum and director of England men’s cricket Rob Key at a hotel in April.

Anderson, who has held conversations about remaining with England this summer in a backroom capacity, clarified that initial reports he spoke to McCullum over a round of golf were incorrect.

However, speculation about his future in recent years has proved onerous for Anderson, who is yet to decide whether he will continue his career with Lancashire, where he has an end named after him.

“There’s probably been two or three moments on the field, if the opposition are 500 for three, I’ll be thinking, ‘do I really want to still be doing this?'” he said. “They are fleeting thoughts – nothing that has stuck with me for more than an over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t know how much of that was me and how much it was the external noise that comes with ageing. For the last six years, or even longer, it’s been, ‘how long can you go on for?’