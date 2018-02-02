Snooker stars set for Guild Hall date

Snooker’s leading players including Ronnie O’Sullivan, Mark Selby and Judd Trump have had their first round matches scheduled for this month’s Ladbrokes World Grand Prix in Preston.

The world ranking event at the iconic Guild Hall will feature 32 players battling for a top prize of £100,000.

Ronnie O'Suillivan is heading to the Guild Hall

Running from February 19 to 25, the event will be televised by ITV4.

The top 32 players on this season’s one-year ranking list will qualify for the tournament, with the cut-off point falling after next week’s Coral Shoot Out in Watford.

On Monday, February 13, the full draw and format will be announced.

The following players are already guaranteed a spot in Preston and their opening matches have been scheduled as follows:

Monday February 19

7.00pm – Five-time World Champion Ronnie O’Sullivan v opponent; China Championship winner Luca Brecel v opponent

Tuesday February 20

1.00pm – Masters champion Mark Allen v opponent; Four-time World Champion John Higgins v opponent

7.00pm – Eight-time ranking event winner Judd Trump v opponent; Triple Crown winner Shaun Murphy v opponent

Wednesday February 21

1.00pm – World No.1 and World champion Mark Selby v opponent ; Two-time World champion Mark Williams v opponent; 13-time ranking event winner Ding Junhui v opponent.

Tickets for the tournament are on sale now and with a special winter offer currently running – they start from £13.05.

A spokesman for World Snooker said: “We’re thrilled to be heading back to the Guild Hall in Preston where so many of snooker’s great and historic moments have taken place.

“This year the field for the Ladbrokes World Grand Prix is incredibly strong, with all of the top stars contesting the title.

“There are two more tournaments to go until the full line up of 32 is known – this week’s German Masters and next week’s Coral Shoot Out. All of the players with a chance to qualify will be desperate to jump up the ranking list and earn a place in Preston.”

For ticket details call 01772 80 4444 or visit www.worldsnooker.com/tickets.