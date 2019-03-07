John Higgins rolls back years to beat world No.1 Mark Selby in Preston

John Higgins defeated world number one Mark Selby 6-4 to set up a Coral Players Championship quarter-final against Ronnie O’Sullivan.

Taking three of the four opening frames in Preston, former world champion Higgins secured breaks of 68 and 58.

Selby impressively responded with breaks of 67 and 76, and then a further score of 121 to take the lead.

Two more half-centuries put Higgins back on course for victory, and he closed it out to progress to the next round against O’Sullivan.

There was also a 6-4 victory for Stuart Bingham, over David Gilbert, which means he will next meet Mark Allen.

Judd Trump progressed to the semi-finals, after recovering from a losing position to win 6-5 against Jack Lisowski.