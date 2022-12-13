Tigers ace Anthony Watson loves playing under England-tipped coach Steve Borthwick

And Watson also praised ex-England head coach Eddie Jones, whose seven-year reign ended last week when he was sacked following a poor Autumn Nations Series campaign.

Leicester boss Borthwick, a former England forwards coach and England captain, is the clear favourite to succeed Jones.

Borthwick, who attended Hutton Grammar School and came through the youth ranks at Preston Grasshoppers, masterminded Tigers’ Gallagher Premiership title triumph last season, transforming Leicester from relegation candidates when he arrived in the East Midlands to champions. Wing or full-back Watson joined Leicester from Bath earlier this year and he is cruising into top gear after 10 months out because of a serious knee injury.

Anthony Watson has described Steve Borthwick (above) as "a ridiculously good coach" ahead of his likely ascension to English rugby's top job

“I don’t really want to get caught in the if or when of him going, but what I will say is that Steve is a ridiculously good coach,” said Watson, whose blistering 50-metre solo try helped Tigers claim an opening Heineken Champions Cup win against Ospreys.

“The whole set-up at Leicester, I want to play for all of the coaches. Kev (defence coach Kevin Sinfield) is one of the most inspirational blokes I’ve ever met, Steve is straight down the line but an absolute legend, a guy who I would ride out for, and the same with Wiggy (player-coach Richard Wigglesworth).

“Steve is genuinely an honest bloke. He will tell you exactly how it is. There’s no sugar-coating it. Whether you like it or not, he is going to tell you.

“And secondly, everything he says is backed up by evidence.”

Watso featured in 39 England games under Jones, starting 36 of them, and has no doubt about the Australian’s quality.

“Eddie is another world-class coach – and a world-class human,” Watson added.

