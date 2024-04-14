Rotherham Titans 67 Preston Grasshoppers 20: Fruitless trip across Pennines

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three from Rob Willets, Harry Holden and Ally Murray weren’t enough to secure a bonus point, making it a long trip with no points return.

It took just two minutes for the Titans to grab the first, when Lloyd Hayes cut through the before finding star man John Okafor who ran through for the opening score.

Rotherham grabbed another 30 minutes in when they had a penalty five metres out, starting with the pick and go before travelling out wide to Jack Townend who had plenty of space to run into.

Hoppers could not follow up on last weekend's victory against Lymm (above). Photo: Mike Craig

With five minutes left, Titans grabbed their third, when the ball reached Charlie Capps who ran over from three metres out.

The hosts received a yellow for numerous fouls, and whilst Preston had chances, they weren’t clinical enough to take them, heading into half time 22-3 down.

Hoppers may have come out with belief in the second half, but two tries in the opening six minutes would’ve ended all hope. The first came from Zak Poole. This was instantly followed by a try from Jack Taylor, set up by Okafor almost straight from the kick-off.

Hoppers would grab their first try in the 50th minute, when a moment of sloppiness from the hosts allowed Willetts to tumble over.

But Townend scored his second just two minutes later, managing to wriggle and crawl his way over, just reaching the line. Next try for Titans was scored by Luke Cole who, after a free-flowing move, managed to get his hands on the ball to crash over.

Holden managed to grab another try for Preston, when he peeled off the back of the maul. The next two tries were scored by Rotherham again, courtesy of Hayes and Warwick.

With five minutes to go, Preston grabbed their third when Murray burst over from the pick and go. Despite a bonus point in reach, Titans would score the last try when Gareth Denman touched the ball down off the scrum.

A big win for Fylde against Leeds Tykes, means the title is now in Rotherham’s hands.