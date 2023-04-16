​​Rotherham Titans 38 Preston Grasshoppers 7: Hoppers well beaten

Rotherham Titans scored three tries in each half, while Hoppers’ only response was a converted try by winger Will Clapham in the final quarter.

It was a good day for running rugby and the hosts quickly made their mark with an early score by winger Jack Hedley after Hoppers lost a line-out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors, seeking their only away win of the campaign, competed well for half-an-hour, with both sides defending strongly. But Titans pulled away to lead 19-0 at the break after a penalty try and a touchdown by flanker Lewis Allen, converted by Lloyd Hayes.

Preston Grasshoppers were beaten at Rotherham (photo: Mike Craig)

As a bit of niggle crept in, Rotherham No. 8 Zak Poole was yellow carded, but within five minutes of the restart, Hoppers were permanently down to 14 men when Mabaya was sent off after a tussle on the ground.

The visitors resisted stoutly for a spell, but the extra man made it hard work and Titans scored three more tries, through hooker Jack Berry, Poole and Hedley, with Hayes converting one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Great attacking from turnover ball did bring Hoppers a consolation try, Clapham going over after a brilliant grubber kick from flyhalf Will Hunt, who also converted.

But, try as they might, it was all they could manage and they finished the game with 13 men after centre Harry Swarbrick was shown a yellow card for a late tackle in the dying minutes.