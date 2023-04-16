News you can trust since 1886
​​Rotherham Titans 38 Preston Grasshoppers 7: Hoppers well beaten

Preston Grasshoppers conceded six tries and had prop Oga Mabaya sent off early in the second half in their final away game of the National League Two North season.

By Paul Outhwaite
Published 16th Apr 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Apr 2023, 11:30 BST

Rotherham Titans scored three tries in each half, while Hoppers’ only response was a converted try by winger Will Clapham in the final quarter.

It was a good day for running rugby and the hosts quickly made their mark with an early score by winger Jack Hedley after Hoppers lost a line-out.

The visitors, seeking their only away win of the campaign, competed well for half-an-hour, with both sides defending strongly. But Titans pulled away to lead 19-0 at the break after a penalty try and a touchdown by flanker Lewis Allen, converted by Lloyd Hayes.

Preston Grasshoppers were beaten at Rotherham (photo: Mike Craig)Preston Grasshoppers were beaten at Rotherham (photo: Mike Craig)
As a bit of niggle crept in, Rotherham No. 8 Zak Poole was yellow carded, but within five minutes of the restart, Hoppers were permanently down to 14 men when Mabaya was sent off after a tussle on the ground.

The visitors resisted stoutly for a spell, but the extra man made it hard work and Titans scored three more tries, through hooker Jack Berry, Poole and Hedley, with Hayes converting one.

Great attacking from turnover ball did bring Hoppers a consolation try, Clapham going over after a brilliant grubber kick from flyhalf Will Hunt, who also converted.

But, try as they might, it was all they could manage and they finished the game with 13 men after centre Harry Swarbrick was shown a yellow card for a late tackle in the dying minutes.

Hoppers will hope to regroup for another tough challenge next week in their final home game against Wharfedale.

