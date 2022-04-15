Preston Grasshoppers turn their attention to Lancashire Cup derby day

After a 22-22 draw there in the North Premier League in October, Hoppers narrowly won the home game 15-12, so another close encounter could be on the cards in the semi-final.

Blackburn are the current holders of the trophy and are third in the league, but can no longer overhaul Hoppers to clinch a promotion place, so will be all out to make amends in the cup.

They have lost at home only to league leaders Otley, while the visitors are on a 13-game winning run.

Action from Hoppers' victory over Burnage (photo: Mike Craig)

As several players are unavailable due to Easter, Hoppers have several changes for a game which they will be especially keen to win to give retiring head coach Paul Arnold the chance of a cup and promotion double as a leaving present.

Skipper Christian Taylor switches to no 8, with Harry Holden hooking; the reshuffle in the pack also sees Declan Norrington at lock; and Will Clapham, Alex Taylorson and Tyler Spence start in the threequarters.

Vale of Lune have Easter off in North One West, but there is a tasty National League Two clash at Fylde, where leaders Hull are the visitors.

The Humbersiders have won their last 17 games and lost just twice all season, at title contenders Rotherham and Stourbridge. They beat Fylde 22-14 at Hull.

Fifth-placed Fylde have 20 victories and seven defeats and have lost at home only to Sedgley Park.