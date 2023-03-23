Preston Grasshoppers to re-form women’s team

Despite winning the National Challenge One North West during the 2021/22 campaign, Hoppers were forced to drop out of the third tier due to a lack of numbers and in the interest of player safety.

Head coach Sam Cleaver hopes to build a competitive squad but emphasises that results will not be the only defining success after the teams spell away from league action.

He said: "Results are a big thing in all sports, but personally, it is just to see the team continue to develop.

​Hoppers' women’s team is returning to action

"If we win, great, we build on that and take that momentum, but if we lose, it is a chance to learn and develop.

"We've missed a year of rugby, so let's get them playing again and see where it goes from there."

The enforced withdrawal from competitive fixtures halted their progress up the divisions as they celebrated 20 years since their foundation in 2002.

Last season they went unbeaten and won the league by seven points, but the loss of players meant they could not continue to advance to the disappointment of those who contributed to the success.

Club chairwoman Penny Gunn said: "It was really sad because we'd had such a great season and I think everyone enjoyed it so much.

"To have no season at all was the difficult bit.

"We were expecting to go up a league and play, and it be really hard and lose games, and we'd have a tougher season than last time."

An open training session to attract new players is happening on Saturday, March 25, looking towards friendlies against Penrith and Peterborough in the coming weeks.

The team's committee is still discussing which league they would apply to ahead of the next campaign, with North Counties Three seemingly the most suitable option due to the number of players in the squad new to the sport.

Women's rugby has gained added support in recent months due to Sale Sharks Northern Rugby Matters campaign, which aims to back the growth of women's teams in the North through a crowd-funding initiative.

Cleaver hopes to work closely with the Hoppers Girls youth system to promote talent from within, and connections to the University of Central Lancashire will also provide a pathway for new players.

The re-establishment of Hoppers Ladies is vital in many ways as it provides a safe space for Women to escape the stresses of daily life and enjoy being part of a group when the opportunities are limited in other sports.

Team stalwart Gemma Livingston-Steele has played for Hoppers for six years and sees the rebuild as a chance to create the foundations for a healthy future.

She said: " We would like to build a little bit of a legacy.

"If we can get as many people identifying and seeing that women's rugby is a fast-growing, exciting and fun sport to watch, that's going to bring the younger ones on.