Preston Grasshoppers so close to derby-day draw at Fylde

But it was a moot point whether they were celebrating another bonus-point victory for the home side or marking what Preston Grasshoppers assistant coach Dan Orwin described as their “performance of the season”.

Hoppers shocked the high-flying hosts with a third-minute try and were only deprived of a memorable draw by Greg Smith’s stoppage-time penalty.

Orwin said: “I’m so proud of them.

Hoppers on the attack at Fylde (photo: Mike Craig)

"We deserved more out of the game and it feels like we’ve turned a corner.

“With our work-rate, energy and positivity, we had them rattled.

"This was a real squad effort – all 20 of them played their part.

“I’m gutted that we didn’t close it out, but we stuck at it after they scored two quick tries and we did well even when we were down to 14 men.”

Fylde coach Chris Briers was generous in victory, and added: “Fair play to Preston.

"We knew they would have energy and heart, and they threw everything at us and challenged us.”

Flanker Ben Dorrington opened the scoring when Hoppers drove a line-out powerfully and Will Huntconverted.

But Fylde claimed the next three tries, the first of them gifted by an over-ambitious offload, gleefully intercepted by winger Ben Turner. Next, a dynamic break by Greg Smith ended with full-back Jordan Dorrington emulating his brother (and former clubmate) by claiming a derby-day touchdown.

Smith missed both conversions but added the extras to a try by scrum-half Cole Potts after substitute Scott Rawlings was held just short of the line.

Things looked a little gloomy for the visitors with half-time looming, but centre Harry Swarbrick latched on to a loose ball to sprint over from halfway before a Hunt penalty following his own astute chip-and-chase made it 17-15.

Fylde had the last word of the half, though, when winger Adam Lanigan shot clean through after a line-out for a try converted by Smith.

The hosts extended their lead while Hoppers lock Ewan Naylor was in the sinbin, Olli Parkinson rescuing a loose pass to crash over in the corner.

But Hoppers fought back magnificently, with two tries by winger Will Clapham – the first following a series of forward drives and the second, in stoppage time, manufactured by Hunt’s excellent cross-kick.

The fly-half converted both and Hoppers looked to be heading home with three points from a draw and four-try bonus.

