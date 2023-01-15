Preston Grasshoppers slip to 12th after defeat

A depleted Hoppers side travelled across to Yorkshire, knowing their hosts could leapfrog them in the table if the result went their way.

The hosts started the game on top with early sustained pressure on the visitors’ try line, which saw Lewis Workman find a gap in the defence to score the opening points, and Will Milner added the conversion.

But Hoppers were not to be deterred by the home side's quick start, and Will Clapham touched down in the fifth minute after the ball had been shipped across the backs from the scrum to find the winger in space to reduce the deficit in the right-hand corner, but Will Hunt failed to convert.

Milner extended his side's lead in the 17th minute with a simple penalty kick in front of the posts.

Referee David Charlton gave Scott Richardson a red card in the 25th minute for alleged foul play leaving his team down to 14 men.

Hoppers survived an intense set of attacking phases from Huddersfield before half-time.

And Ben Dorrington's moment of brilliance in the 43rd minute levelled the scores after he collected the ball just past the halfway line and kicked his way to score Hoppers' second try, but Hunt's conversion attempt was unsuccessful.

Huddersfield fly-half Milner showed his ability from the kicking tee, slotting three second-half penalties to give his team a nine-point lead.

Hunt reduced the home side's lead to six points in the 66th minute with a penalty after Huddersfield's Edward Brown was sin-binned.

Hoppers failed to find a breakthrough to win the game despite some inspired play from Hunt and Harrison Moulding, with the points going to the Yorkshire outfit.