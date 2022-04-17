Preston Grasshoppers reach final after a derby draw at Blackburn

Under the competition’s rules, it is the away side who progress and as such, Hoppers could celebrate reaching the final as they aim to give departing head coach Paul Arnold the perfect send off.

Arnold heaved a sigh of relief after this pulsating contest.

He said: “That was a tough match that could have gone either way and, in a way, we were a bit fortunate. Blackburn are a good side and we were suckered into playing there game.

Action from Hoppers' Lancashire Cup semi-final against Blackburn (photo: Mike Craig)

"But I’m proud of the lads – we never gave up and took our chances.”

The statistics reflect that these were two evenly matched sides: 146 points scored over three meetings with two draws and one win for Hoppers by just two points.

And once again it was a nip-and-tuck contest.]

The home side were first on the scoreboard after just nine minutes when a midfield break was finished by Jack Granby and Paddy Gaffey converted. Another break followed but Ben Pearson rescued his side with a long clearance kick and then converted a try from Ally Murray after a five-metre line-out drive.

But from kick-off, Hoppers’ tackling was again found wanting in mid-ield and a try from Scott Richardson duly converted restored the lead at 14-7.

Hoppers regrouped and a mazy rum from Tyler Spence gained field position and from the breakdown, a wide pass to Jacob Browne saw the wing outpace the defence to score under the posts and the kick levelled the scores again.

Hoppers skipper Chris Taylor crossed unopposed and the kick was good to put the visitors in front at 21 -14 for the first and only time in the match.

But the lead was short lived, as strong running from the home side continued to break tackles and Richardson was in for his second and the kick made it even at 21-21 at the break.

The second period started in similar end to end play and the respective kickers exchanged penalties before Blackburn changed tactics and a shrewd chip through behind the defence produced more on-line pressure and a further try for Richardson.

Gaffey added the extras but was unsuccessful with a penalty which would have extended the lead.