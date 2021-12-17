Preston Grasshoppers looking to end Otley's perfect record

In the first of the season’s reverse fixtures, unbeaten Otley are the visitors to Lightfoot Green, hoping to extend their winning run to 13 games.

Hoppers and Otley were both relegated in the truncated Covid-19 season and the Yorkshiremen triumphed 29-5 at home when they met again back in September.

Having missed out on just one bonus point all year, Otley are eight points clear of third-placed Hoppers, who will be keen to put their only home defeat, a fortnight ago, behind them.

Match action from Hoppers game against Otley earlier in the season (photo: Mike Craig)

In all, the hosts have won 10, drawn one and lost two.

With an eye on the omicron outbreak, Hoppers’ players have been taking regular tests this week and will select from an extended squad of 25.

All those involved in the big win at Burnage last Saturday are included, along with a number who have been unavailable through injury.

Vale of Lune also play the first of their reverse fixtures, seeking home revenge for a heavy defeat at Kendal in September. That 50-20 loss is one of eight from 13 games, leaving Vale in ninth place.

Kendal come to Powderhouse Lane in fifth place in North One West , following nine victories and two defeats. Five of those wins have come in their seven away trips.

Vale give a debut on the wing to ex-colt Sam Mercer, who is home from Bristol University for Christmas.

Changes up front include the return of Steve Tagg at lock and Henry Higginson in the back row, and there’s a first appearance on the bench for Dominic Lane.

Fylde reach the halfway stage of their National League Two North campaign with a home date with eighth-placed Chester, who have won six and lost seven, with two victories out of six on the road.

Fylde remain fifth, after 10 victories and four defeats, but are seven points behind a bunch of clubs who all have games in hand. They have, however, won all six home games.

Hoppers (from): Taylorson, Browne, Rourke, J Dorrington, Carson, Crow, Stott, Spence, B Dorrington, Ward, Squirrell, Moulding; Mabaya, Trippier, Taylor, Holden, Altham, Parkinson, Norrington, Murray, Naylor, Gale, Bramhall, Harrison, Lamprey.

Vale: Ramwell; Mercer, Jacques, Briggs, Hall; Finan, Swarbrick; Branford, Powers, O’Heirhir, Tagg, Fellows, Ayrton, Higginson, Wallbank. Replacements: Nicholson, Fern, Lane.