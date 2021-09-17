Preston Grasshoppers look for a quick response when they face York

Head coach Paul Arnold names the same starting pack, in which prop Pete Altham makes his 150th first-team appearance, but has to reshuffle the backs.

Tom Walker cracked a cheekbone last Saturday and will be out for several weeks,so Ben Pearson moves from full-back to fly-half and Alex Taylorson comes in at 15.

Matt Crow is at centre in place of Jordan Dorrington who, like brother Ben, is unavailable.

Match action from Preston Grasshoppers' game against Otley (photo: Mike Craig)

On the bench, Ewan Naylor and Rob Meadows make their first appearances of the season.

In North One West, Vale of Lune host Penrith, after both sides beat Douglas at home in the first two weeks of the campaign.

Penrith had the easier victory, winning 48-7 to Vale’s 24-20, and they have both tasted defeat in their other outing.

Vale make seven changes, four of them in the backs. Ollie Jacques, Scott Manning and Jack Turton join Matthew Humpage in the threequarter line and Jacob Thomas returns at scrum-half.

Max Cross switches from the backs to wing forward, and Guy Bowley and Andy Powers come into the front row.

Fylde, with 10 points out of 10 so far in National Two North, travel to Huddersfield who have six points from victory at Blaydon and defeat by Bournville.

Hoppers: Taylorson; Spence, Crow, Stott, Browne; Pearson, Squirrell; Miller, Taylor, Altham, Procter, Murray, Harrison, Gale, Lamprey. Replacements: Mabaya, Naylor, Meadows.

Vale: Ramwell; Jacques, Manning, Turton, Humpage; Finan, Thomas; Bowley, Powers, O’Heirhir, Robinson, Fellows, Cross, Ayrton, Wallbank.