Preston Grasshoppers get off the mark at last

It was a tough struggle for the best part of an hour against a dogged Huddersfield side which Hoppers head coach Joel Unsworth described as “experienced and well-coached”.

But they eventually pulled away for a win which lifts them to 11th place.

Unsworth said: “You’ve got to grind out games like that, but we were more comfortable on the ball this week, our defence was outstanding and we showed great character.

Hoppers on the attack against Huddersfield (photo: Mike Craig)

“It shows you can get four tries without playing at full flow. Dan Orwin (the assistant coach) made little changes in our attack and we looked much better.

“Scott Richardson carried well and, for a player who has only had a few games at prop, George Orry put in a big shift in what is a big step up in level.

“The scrum and line-out was good and prop Olly Trippier led from the front.

“The final scoreline didn’t flatter us in any way.”

In a game once again riddled with penalties – referee Nathan Howarth awarded 17 to Hoppers and 11 to the visitors – the first half proved a bit of a slog, although both sides had their chances.

A kick and chase produced Hoppers’ first real threat, and after a series of scrums it looked as if Jacob Browne had scored from Ben Pearson’s kick through but he couldn’t ground the ball properly.

But the hosts were bossing the set-pieces and a line-out drive brought the first points, with Trippier battling over for a try converted by Pearson.

That was it for the first half, apart from yellow cards for Hoppers’ Sam Gale and Huddersfield full-back Tom Lee.

But the Yorkshiremen bagged an early, unconverted, try after the break, by flanker Liam Parffitt, before another pair of yellow cards saw visiting skipper Lewis Bradley and home centre Ed Keohane depart for 10 minutes.

Two penalties from Pearson and a converted try by Ally Murray after a line-out drive gave Hoppers some breathing space at 20-5, but Huddersfield prop Manny Effiom got over for a try converted by Will Milner to set the nerves jangling again.

However, Hoppers finished with a flourish, getting two scores in the last six minutes.