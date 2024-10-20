​​Preston Grasshoppers 45 Hull 29: Orwin delighted with best display of the campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In what head coach Dan Orwin had no hesitation in describing as their “best performance of the season”, Preston Grasshoppers survived a period in the last quarter of the game when they were down to 13 men, to pick up all five points.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s been a long time coming, but I am really happy,” said Orwin. “We had to work hard for it, especially when we were down to 13, but this was a 20-man effort.

“Our first 15 minutes were exceptional, then we dropped off a bit, but were really resilient in the second half.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hoppers scored on their first visit to the Hull 22, with hooker Harry Holden driven over from a line-out. Fly-half Greg Smith started as he carried on, with a fine conversion, for the first of his 20 points in the game. He would miss just one kick throughout the 80 minutes.

Action from Hoppers' victory over Hull (photo: Mike Craig)

The hosts raced to a 15-0 lead, with winger Jacob Browne capitalising on great work by centres Sammy Russell and Ed Keohane for the second try, and Smith landing a penalty.

But the visitors showed they were no pushovers, with tries by threequarters Keane Naylor and Bureta Farimo, both converted by Fynley Hobson, who also kicked a penalty, for a 17-15 lead.

But Smith edged his side in front at the break with a penalty and Hoppers struck again at the start of the second half through Holden’s 10th try of the campaign. Smith converted that and a brilliant solo effort from winger Owain Williams, who snapped up a loose ball in his own half and showed a clean pair of heels for the bonus-point try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lead soon became 22 points with a converted try by scrum-half Ciaran O’Donnell, before a disastrous couple of minutes put Hull back in the game.

Replacement prop Dan Hill was sin-binned for a high tackle, quickly followed by flanker Rob Willetts for illegally preventing a drive for the line by Hull, which also led to a penalty try.

But that was when Hoppers’ game management came to the fore, with good work by the replacements helping to deny Hull for most of the sin-bin period and even engineering the position for a Smith penalty.

The Humbersiders did nibble away at the lead with an unconverted try by fly-half Harrison Astley, but Hoppers reorganised skilfully to run down the clock and even managed another Smith penalty to seal a well-deserved win, which lifts them back to sixth in National League Two North.