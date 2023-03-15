News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
1 hour ago Met Office issues fresh warning for rain after days of snow and ice
1 hour ago Who is on strike today? Teachers & junior doctors included
3 hours ago Johnny Depp may return for Pirates of the Caribbean sequel
3 hours ago Gary Lineker & Jonathan Gullis clash over new Red Wall ‘Nazis’ jibe
5 hours ago Budget 2023: Energy Price Guarantee to be extended to June

Preston Grasshopper Connie Clarke scores twice for England Under-18s

Young Preston Grasshopper Connie Clarke has the potential to be a rugby union star of the the future.

By Craig Salmon
Published 15th Mar 2023, 10:43 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 10:44 GMT
Connie Clarke, right, played for England against Wales (photo: Preston Grasshoppers)
Connie Clarke, right, played for England against Wales (photo: Preston Grasshoppers)
Connie Clarke, right, played for England against Wales (photo: Preston Grasshoppers)

The youngster was selected for England Under-18s women’s squad for their bicentennial anniversary game with Wales at Rugby School, in Warwickshire.

Selected on the left-wing, she scored two superb tries in a superb 48-5 victory for England.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hoppers girls’ head coach Steve Tiernan, who attended the game to see Clarke in action, said “Connie just keeps delivering and what an honour to see her play in the RFUs Bicentennial game on the fields that Webb Ellis first picked up that ball and ran with it.

"Connie certainly did that day and bagged two great tries! It was a proud day for everyone especially her family and friends and it was a great honour to be part of it.

Most Popular

"We even pulled on a couple of England shirts and cheered loudly too. I can’t wait to see her in April’s Six Nations tournament although I do hope she takes it easy on Ireland.”

Under-18sEnglandWalesWarwickshire