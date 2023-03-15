Preston Grasshopper Connie Clarke scores twice for England Under-18s
Young Preston Grasshopper Connie Clarke has the potential to be a rugby union star of the the future.
The youngster was selected for England Under-18s women’s squad for their bicentennial anniversary game with Wales at Rugby School, in Warwickshire.
Selected on the left-wing, she scored two superb tries in a superb 48-5 victory for England.
Hoppers girls’ head coach Steve Tiernan, who attended the game to see Clarke in action, said “Connie just keeps delivering and what an honour to see her play in the RFUs Bicentennial game on the fields that Webb Ellis first picked up that ball and ran with it.
"Connie certainly did that day and bagged two great tries! It was a proud day for everyone especially her family and friends and it was a great honour to be part of it.
"We even pulled on a couple of England shirts and cheered loudly too. I can’t wait to see her in April’s Six Nations tournament although I do hope she takes it easy on Ireland.”