Keay appointed director of rugby by Preston Grasshoppers
Preston Grasshoppers have appointed Alex Keay as their new director of rugby.
Keay returns to the club where he coached from 2003 to 2010 before leaving for a very successful spell in charge of Durham University.
He led Hoppers to their first Lancashire Cup final victory during his first spell in charge and stabilised the club as a competing force at the top of National Two.
His time with Durham has been hugely successful with five BUCS Championship title wins as well as numerous BUCS 7’s and cup wins.
Over that time the University has produced many current professional players through its performance programme.
He played for and captained the Saracens club in a career that also saw him represent the Barbarians.
He returns to Preston on a two-and-a-half year contract
Chairman of rugby Mike Bailey said: “I am thrilled to see Alex back at the club. Alex has a fantastic track record in the game and his knowledge and experience will be invaluable to the squad and the club as a whole. I’m really looking forward to him getting involved and working with him to take the club forward”.
Keay said: “I am delighted to return to Hoppers; it is a very special club with a place close to my heart. I am looking forward to helping Hoppers develop a style of play that is both exciting, enjoyable and successful for players, members and supporters.
“Ideally we will endeavour to build on our development of players through our Mini, Juniors and Colts teams, along with welcoming players both local, national and International to the Hoppers family and rugby aspirations.”