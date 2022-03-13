Hoppers run riot at Rossendale

Eleven tries from Chris Taylor, Will Clapham (2), Sam Gale (2), Toby Harrison (2), Tyler Spence, Jason Dorrington, Jacob Browne and Sam Stott, along with six conversions by Ben Pearson, sealed the win against a Rossendale side who, having been stunned by two early tries, had little to offer in response.

The visitors were ruthless in their domination and most of the match was played deep inside the Rossendale half.

The final score could have been even greater but for a stiff breeze blowing across the exposed Marl Pits pitch which made conversion attempts from the wing difficult.Rossendale didn’t help themselves either as their discipline began to fail and three yellow cards were shown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action from Hoppers' win at Rossendale (photo: Mike Craig)

Firstly, one each to their centre, Cave and Preston’s Pete Altham after a bout of ‘handbags’ and then another, this time to their number eight, Canning, all in the first half. The Preston side showed their quality throughout the game with numerous linking plays penetrating the Rossendale defence time and again.

It was only in the final minutes that the home side managed to mount a serious attack inside the Preston ‘Red Zone’.

They put together 15 attacking phases but these merely managed to take them back and forth across the pitch as the solid defence kept them at bay.

The referee’s whistle came as a welcome reprieve as, with two players injured, Rossendale had given their all to no avail.