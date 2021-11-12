Hoppers looking to exact sweet revenge on Kirkby Lonsdale

Their only other league visit was four seasons ago, when they suffered the first of only two defeats in the whole promotion-winning campaign. Hoppers went down 17-12 after an even closer encounter at Lightfoot Green, where Kirby Lonsdale lost 27-26.

This season so far, though, there is a gulf between the two clubs’ performances, with Hoppers lying second after six wins, a draw and one defeat.

Tomorrow’s hosts, on the other hand, have won just once – against everyone’s whipping boys, Northwich, and lost the other seven to be next to bottom.

Action form Hoppers' victory over Lymm in their last match (photo: Mike Craig)

In an attempt to keep the momentum going on their six-game unbeaten run, Hoppers head coach Paul Arnold introduced a yoga session prior to last weekend’s Saturday off and warned that no places are safe as “the second-team are looking really strong”.

Tomorrow, Rob Meadows gets an outing in his favoured centre role and Olly Parkinson is rewarded for his efforts for the seconds with a first-team debut at prop.

Fifteen miles down the road from Kirby Lonsdale, Vale of Lune welcome Altrincham Kersal, who are one place and one point above them in North One West.

Altrincham are having an intriguing season, despite winning only one of eight games. They have already drawn twice and picked up losing bonus points in all five close defeats to be in eighth place. They also have five four-try bonus points.

Vale have three victories and five defeats two of them in their four home games.

Matt Humpage and James Robinson are out injured for the hosts and Billy Swarbrick is unavailable, so Alex Briggs starts at scrum-half and Luke Kettlewell at lock. The game kicks off at 2.pm.

There’s a double celebration for Fylde this weekend, as they mark centre Scott Rawlings’ 100th game and prop Bevan Rodd’s call-up to the England squad facing Australia at Twickenham.

Rodd has appeared for Fylde several times in their loan deal with Sale.

Tomorrow, Fylde travel to Sheffield Tigers, who are 10th in National Two North following four victories and five defeats.

The Tigers’ defeat at Tynedale last weekend in a rearranged game ended a run of three successive victories.

Hoppers: Browne; J Dorrington, Meadows, Stott, Spence; Pearson, Squirrell; Mabaya, Holden, Parkinson, L Procter, Murray, Harrison, B Dorrington, Lamprey. Replacements: Crow, Altham, Gale.

Vale: Ramwell; Cross, Jacques, Turton, Fern; Finan, Briggs; Hesketh, Powers, Mount, Fellows, Kettlewell, Nicholson, Ayrton, Wallbank.