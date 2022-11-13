Harrogate 23, Preston Grasshoppers 17: Hoppers gain a losing bonus point

Hoppers were three places ahead of their hosts going into the game, with a win crucial for both sides even at this early stage.

Gate made a quick start to proceedings running in a try after three minutes when winger Will Yates caught the ball in his own 22 and slalomed through the visitor's defence to score the opening points of the occasion.

Samuel Fox was successful with the following conversion.

Hoppers in action at Harrogate (photo: Credit: Eden Valley Media)

The North Yorkshire side began to build pressure, and in the 12th minute, full-back Will Rawlinson broke a tackle to power over the line for his team’s second try, but Fox could not convert the kick.

Preston fought back in the 17th minute with hooker Harry Thompson bundling over the line to bring his side back into the match, but Will Harris missed the conversion.

With confidence reignited, Hoppers scored another try through blindside flanker Will Riley after Alister Murray, on his 250th appearance, tipped the ball to Riley to score.

Hoppers completed the turnaround in the 27th minute after great work from Harris to avoid the clutches of the Gate defence, saw him run through and offload to outside centre Jacob Browne to dive over in the left corner, but the fly-half failed to convert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite Preston in the ascendancy, it was Gate who struck before half-time with Harris clearance on his own try-line charged down by Steven Maycock and dived on by second-row Sam Fenn with some suspicion of a knock-on but referee Michael Harris awarded the try.

Gate’s late try meant the sides went into the break tied at 17 all.

The second half was a tight affair, with two successful penalties from Gate stand-off Thomas Steene the difference between the two teams, with Hoppers struggling to find an answer to the host’s stubborn defence.

Assistant coach Dan Orwin was left frustrated by his teams decision-making in the opponent’s half. He said: “Decision making in the redzone, that’s been our focus in training for two weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the first half, we did that really well. Three visits, we got held up over the line and scored twice, so happy with that. But at key times, our decision-making let us down.”