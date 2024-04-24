Freddie Flintoff's son, Rocky, continues Lancashire 2nd XI rise with first hundred
Rocky Flintoff, the 16-year-old son of Freddie, has continued his rise for Lancashire with a maiden century for the 2nd XI.
Flintoff, playing alongside his older brother Corey, hit 116 against Warwickshire at Edgbaston. That involved a 39-run partnership with his sibling, as Lancashire declared on 404/8. The teenager debuted for his county earlier this month, just two days after turning 16.
He scored 50 not out against Durham, at Emirates Old Trafford, last week. Then came his hundred, off 151-balls, batting at number five on Tuesday. He hit 11 fours and three sixes, going up against a bowling attack including England Lions spinner, Jake Lintott.
Many cricket fans have noticed his mannerisms and shots, at the crease, are reminiscent of his dad. Both brothers have been in the Lancashire academy from a young age, with Rocky playing for Southport and Birkdale and St Annes CC.
Father, Andrew, is back on the cricket scene after very serious injuries - suffered while filming Top Gear in 2022 - left him in a coma for two weeks. Freddie is doing consultancy work with England’s T20 side, ahead of the World Cup in June. He is the coach of Northern Superchargers, for this summer’s men’s Hundred. And his second series of BBC’s Field of Dreams is also being filmed.
