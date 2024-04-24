Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff with Rocky as a young boy

Rocky Flintoff, the 16-year-old son of Freddie, has continued his rise for Lancashire with a maiden century for the 2nd XI.

Flintoff, playing alongside his older brother Corey, hit 116 against Warwickshire at Edgbaston. That involved a 39-run partnership with his sibling, as Lancashire declared on 404/8. The teenager debuted for his county earlier this month, just two days after turning 16.

He scored 50 not out against Durham, at Emirates Old Trafford, last week. Then came his hundred, off 151-balls, batting at number five on Tuesday. He hit 11 fours and three sixes, going up against a bowling attack including England Lions spinner, Jake Lintott.

Many cricket fans have noticed his mannerisms and shots, at the crease, are reminiscent of his dad. Both brothers have been in the Lancashire academy from a young age, with Rocky playing for Southport and Birkdale and St Annes CC.