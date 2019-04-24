Record-breaking win for Lancashire’s junior golfers

Lancashire’s up and coming young golfers have clinched a record-breaking victory in the first big competition of the new season.

The Red Rose county won the Four Counties Junior Tournament for the fourth successive year – taking them to the top of the all-time rankings in the 47th staging of the event.

Lancaster Golf Club hosted this year’s battle involving teams from Cheshire, Nottinghamshire, and Shropshire & Herefordshire.

And it was the host county – who have now lifted the title six times in the last seven years – who overhauled Cheshire as the most successful county in the event’s history with their 16th success in all.

Fittingly for the two teams who started the day locked together on 15 titles apiece, there was little to choose between the counties in the opening match, which finished level at 3.5 each.

But Lancashire took command with a 5.5 to 1.5 romp against Shropshire and sealed their success with an equally impressive 4.5-2.5 win over Nottinghamshire as Cheshire were held in their final match.

The successful Lancashire team was: Louis Talarczyk (Royal Lytham & St Annes); John Wilding (Heysham); Jamie Van Wyk (Royal Lytham & St Annes); Josh Fallows (Royal Birkdale); George Holland (Southport & Ainsdale); Oliver Duck (Southport & Ainsdale); Jack McPhail (Huyton & Prescot); Grady Rogerson (Royal Lytham & St Annes).

Jamie Van Wyk finished as leading points scorer for Lancashire with three wins out of three.

He kept his good form going by winning the Northern Order of Merit qualifier – the Crosby Plate at West Lancashire GC – with rounds of level par and eight under par.

Chair of junior golf Mike Carney said: “Congratulations to the players, who produced a fantastic team performance to overcome some strong opposition. To secure a fourth successive victory, and to go to the top of the all-time winners’ list, is a marvellous achievement.

“It illustrates the strength in depth of junior golf in Lancashire as a result of the county coaching programme and hard work going on in the county’s clubs.

“Lancaster GC produced a course in outstanding condition which benefited the better players, and also many Lancaster members helped as marshals and in other voluntary roles, for which we are very grateful.”