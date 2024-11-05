Preston ice skating coach nominated for national award

An ice skating coach from Preston has been nominated for a UK Coaching award, in recognition of their work helping people of all abilities and ages to ‘Live Better’.

Louise Walden-Edwards, Founder and Director of VO:ICE Fitness and Wellbeing Academy, has been announced as a finalist for the UK Coaching Online Coach of the Year Award, which recognises a coach who delivers #GreatCoaching online via social media, apps or other online methods.

Reflecting on the news, Walden-Edwards said: “I am thrilled, honoured and immensely proud to have been nominated for a UK Coaching Award. I work extremely hard, and I sincerely care about every single person I coach. I put my heart and soul in to it.

“I’m so focused on taking care of every aspect of my involvement in sport and my job, that I forget to give myself a pat on the back sometimes, this nomination I see as UK Coaching doing that for me, so I thank them for that.”

Walden-Edwards has shown a dedication to a person-centred approach throughout her career with a coaching method that focuses directly on the individual and their abilities.

This uniquely tailored approach has allowed her to support her pupils in realising their own goals and achievements whilst encouraging them to stretch and grow.

She works with individuals of all ages from seven to 81 as well as individuals with learning difficulties or/and physical impairments, with some aiming to become champion skaters whilst others are just looking to sport to get fit or simply just as a way to engage with others.

By providing a supporting and nurturing environment with unwavering encouragement, Walden-Edwards is said to go above and beyond for her client’s developing relationships where successes become mutually recognised and each party is dedicated to the goals they have set.

Whilst engaging with individuals across the digital space presents a unique set of challenges in promoting long term engagement, Walden-Edward’s commitment and enthusiasm has seen her pupil base grow whilst still retaining existing students who have now worked with her for a number of years.

Looking at the motivations behind why she coaches, Walden-Edwards added: “My job as a coach I believe is to help facilitate, educate and provide the knowledge and the tools for my students to become the best version of themselves and reach their true potential.

“Sometimes that is through my technical expertise, sometimes my role is to be chief cheerleader, sometimes I just need to push them hard.

“Why do I coach? That’s an easy question to answer…because I love it. Everyone is different, every day is different and I have an unwavering passion in not only my sport of ice skating but also to bring out the best in people."

Fulfilling

She added: “I am making a difference to people, who they are and how they live their lives.

“I love being part of their journey and watching them thrive as they learn how to truly be themselves and achieve incredible things, is very fulfilling.”

The UK Coaching Awards is regarded as the most prestigious event within the coaching community, established to recognise the invaluable role coaches play in building a happier and healthier society.

Previous award winners have included Sarina Wiegman, Judy Murray, Aston Moore and the coaches behind Lucy Bronze and Ben Stokes’ path to success.

UK Coaching’s CEO Mark Gannon, reflected on the breadth of coaching talent announced as this year’s finalists, he added: “We are very excited to announce the finalists of the 2024 UK Coaching Awards. Each year we see true excellence from our coaches in the UK at every level, and it is a welcome challenge to select our finalists.

“Coaches across the nation can all be proud of the incredible contribution they make to health and well-being in the UK.

“We’ve made some exciting changes to this year’s event and following the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games this year we look forward to welcoming some special guests from Team GB.”

The awards will be held on 10 December at The Queens Hotel in Leeds.

Find out more about this year’s finalists and the awards by heading to www.ukcoaching.org/events/our-awards.