Preston & District Snooker League: Chris Hoare sizzles to see off Shokat Ali

In the Preston and District Snooker League Division One, Eccleston ‘A’ came out on top at high-flying Elite ‘A’, winning 5-2.

Eccleston’s Chris Hoare knocked in a 52 break against former professional Shokat Ali with a 93-29 scoreline and the performance of the night. Alan Waring also put in a great performance, winning his frame against Daniel Blair 64-24.

Wins for Lee Goulding and John Nelson confirmed the deserved victory.

Elite’s ‘C’ team also had a bad night away to Freckleton, losing 4-3.

However, the Elite ‘B’ team played a cracker against their ‘E’ team with a 6-1 home win making sure they kept themselves in the race at the top.

The same scoreline of 6-1 was achieved by St Gregory’s ‘A’ away to St Wilfrid’s ‘A’ with James Peoples putting in another star performance, winning his frame 103-33.

Ben Messent had a break of 42 along with his team-mate Stu Almond with a 41 break.

It was a great all-round performance from all the players on the night to take them into second place in the table and only a point behind the leaders.

Brownedge Blue also had a home win of 6-1 against St Georges ‘A’ with Rob Dodd winning 103-15 and a break of 41, and Brian Mangan put in a great shift, winning 97-28 with breaks of 39 and 37.

Broughton ‘A’ sealed a home win against Brownedge Red 5-2 with Jason Tart putting in the best performance of the night with a 53 break.

Only five points separate the top five teams after nine matches and it is one of the closest title races on record, showing that this division is one of the best in the country from the standard of players involved.

In Division Two of the Preston and District Snooker League, Lostock Cons ‘A’ produced the biggest win of the night, 6-1 against New Longton, writes PETER STOREY.

That gave them three wins in the last three and moved them back up into sixth position after a slump of form in the first quarter.

Lea Social had a 5-2 home win against St Wilfrids ‘B’ moving them up to fourth position and heading in the right direction.

However, St Bernard’s home win by the same scoreline of 5-2 against Bamber Bridge Cons kept them in third place, three points above Lea Social.

Elsewhere, St Anthony’s ‘B’ had a close match against Euxton Institute with a 4-3 home win.

Andy Brady put in the performance of the night, compiling a break of 41 to win 79-26.

Their win keeps them

hot on the heels of St Gregory’s ‘B’ who have played one

more game than St Anthony’s and have a four-point advantage.

In Division Three, Deepdale Joes are still maintaining their form with a 6-1 win against St Gerards to shoot to the top of the league with a two-point advantage over Acregate, who have played one fewer game. Acregate won 5-2 away to New Meadow St ‘B’.

Fulwood Blue had a home win of 6-1 against Moor Park Cons with player of the night Richard Mason winning

80-20 thanks to a high break of 34.

Elite Red completed a 5-2 home win against Ashton BC ‘B’ with Harvey Falconer putting in the performance of the night with a points total of 78-9, Marc Finney (37) and John Whalley (36) knocking in the two highest breaks of the night for the home

team.

And in Division Four, Fox Lane had the biggest result of the night with a 7-0 home win against Lostock Cons ‘B’ keeping them in second spot, eight points behind Elite ‘F’ who managed an away win of 5-2 at Ashton BC ‘A’.

Elite Juniors suffered a home loss, 5-2 against Wilbraham 55th.

But the performance of the night has to go to eight-year-old Jackson Pope who won his frame 95-28, leaving a lasting impression on the 55th team for the future.

He was not the only youngster in the news in the PDSL though.

Fourteen-year-old Sam Wignall won again for the Juniors team, making it

seven out of eight games played and fourth in the individual rankings for this division.

Moor Park Eddies won at home 5-2 against Elite ‘D’ and performance of the night went to Paul Culshaw,

who won 76-14 for the home team.

Whittingham ‘B’ had a home loss of 5-2 against

Nets Bar who have now moved up into third place on 35 points.