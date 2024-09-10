Preston Boxer Josh Paladino in successful pro debut

Preston boxer Joshua Paladino has won his professional debut on a Liverpool show and is determined to become a champion

Preston’s welterweight boxer Joshua Paladino is celebrating winning his professional debut having beaten fellow Lancastrian Richard Helm on a show held at Liverpool’s Fusion Nightclub and organised by Paladino’s manager former professional boxer Pat Barrett.

‘I was delighted to get the win and not drop a single point,’ said Paladino. ‘Once I got through the ropes I was focused and did as we’d planned to get the job done as I outboxed my opponent. I was also proud to present myself in blue and white the colours of both Preston North End and the Italian football team. Now it’s back to training as I aim to have my second bout soon.’

Twenty-one-year-old Paladino trains under Wayne Smith at Golden Gloves Boxing Club in Liverpool. ‘I’m there twice aa day six days a week and it’s paid off. Becoming a professional boxer has always been my ambition since I started in the sport seven years ago. I had over twenty amateur bouts preparing me for the paid ranks. The longer bouts suit my style. I love the mental and physical attributes that boxing provides you with which is not only beneficial in the ring but in life as well.’

A former student of All Hallows Catholic High School in Penwortham and Preston College, Paladino achieved a first-class degree in Strength and Conditioning from the University of Central Lancashire and now works as a personal trainer and coaches in his chosen discipline. Personal Trainer. ‘Boxing has given me direction and the resilience needed to overcome life challenges. It helped me obtain my degree.’

‘Although boxing runs in both sides of our family nobody forced me to start. My dad Joey Paladino was a professional heavyweight boxer, and my great grandad Billy Ellaway boxed professionally at middleweight. I admire Arturo Gatti as a fighter because of the heart, courage, class and entertainment he displayed in the ring. Like me, he was proud of his Italian heritage.’ Paladino describes himself as ‘a highly sociable person who loves spending time with my family and friends. I love eating Italian food and having a full English breakfast and some cake every now and again. But none of that will stop me from fulfilling my ambition to become a world champion.’

Paladino is grateful to his sponsors. ‘I appreciate the generosity of AJs Preps, Riverside Plumbing Supplies, AP Broome Landscapes, Ian Bradley Construction Ltd, Half Guard Barbers and Deva Medical. Other potential sponsors can contact me via email [email protected] or at 07895443395.’