Preston-born swimmer Kathryn Greenslade overjoyed by winning relay gold at European Championships

Kathryn Greenslade admits she is still coming to terms with the high of winning gold at the European swimming Championships.

The Fulwood swimmer and her team-mates Freya Anderson, Eleanor Faulkner and Holly Hibbott had to dig deep to come first in the 4x200m freestyle.

Kathryn Greenslade celebrates winning relay gold at the European Championships

Speaking this morning, Greenslade, who competes again tonight, said: “It was amazing to do that in front of a home crowd. It was just so loud and you could hear everyone cheering, I’m just so glad we brought it home and it feels amazing.

“Winning gold just means the absolute world to us. It’s just an amazing feeling. To see the women’s 4x200 come through like this is really great.

“With the high of last night, this morning was all about getting through – now I can get back to bed!

“I’m still learning about how to manage the emotional highs, it’s about getting some food in and getting to sleep as quick as possible while you have the caffeine in as well.

“Last night I did a big swimdown after the medal ceremony, ate as much as I could which is quite hard, then just went and chilled and got to sleep as best I could.

“I switched my light out at 10:30 but by the time I slept it was later than that, with the caffeine and the high of what’s going on your mind is really ticking over.

“I’m still learning how to manage everything, I’ve learnt a lot about myself and my schedule and what I need to do."