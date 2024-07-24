Preston-based MMA fighter to return for sold out event
Fry competes for Europe’s premier MMA promotion, OKTAGON MMA, who fresh off the back of their biggest show yet, which saw 28,000 pack out Prague’s Eden Stadium, are building a stacked fight card for OKTAGON 61 in the Czech city of Brno.
Lengal, who has a boxing background, where he amassed a 12-0 record, made the move to MMA and has since become one of the stars of OKTAGON MMA, with a record of 6-3, having already fought some of Europe’s best talent.
Corey Fry won his promotional debut for OKTAGON MMA with a first round armbar submission victory against undefeated German Denis Ilbay, in Cologne, which earned him a £5,000 performance of the night bonus.
His next fight ended in defeat against highly-touted German prospect Max Holzer at OKTAGON 52 in Newcastle, which took Fry’s record to 5-2.
Frys is looking to get back in the win column against Lenagl, and once again, silence the home crowd, this time in Czech Republic.
Commenting on the announcement of the fight, Fry was forthright in his prediction::
‘I’m going to take his teeth, take his fans, and take over the entire show.”
OKTAGON MMA has proven itself on the European MMA scene, with high-level production value combined with competitive and engaging match-making helping them become one of the leading MMA promotions in the world. They recently made the 5-promotion shortlist for MMA promotion of the year.
