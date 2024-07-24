Preston-based MMA fighter to return for sold out event

By Fergus MurphyContributor
Published 24th Jul 2024, 09:40 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2024, 09:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Preston’s Corey Fry will return to the cage on September 21st, as he takes on Vladimir Lengal at OKTAGON 61 in Brno, Czech Republic.

Fry competes for Europe’s premier MMA promotion, OKTAGON MMA, who fresh off the back of their biggest show yet, which saw 28,000 pack out Prague’s Eden Stadium, are building a stacked fight card for OKTAGON 61 in the Czech city of Brno.

Lengal, who has a boxing background, where he amassed a 12-0 record, made the move to MMA and has since become one of the stars of OKTAGON MMA, with a record of 6-3, having already fought some of Europe’s best talent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Corey Fry won his promotional debut for OKTAGON MMA with a first round armbar submission victory against undefeated German Denis Ilbay, in Cologne, which earned him a £5,000 performance of the night bonus.

Corey Fry is looking to silence the fansCorey Fry is looking to silence the fans
Corey Fry is looking to silence the fans

His next fight ended in defeat against highly-touted German prospect Max Holzer at OKTAGON 52 in Newcastle, which took Fry’s record to 5-2.

Frys is looking to get back in the win column against Lenagl, and once again, silence the home crowd, this time in Czech Republic.

Commenting on the announcement of the fight, Fry was forthright in his prediction::

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘I’m going to take his teeth, take his fans, and take over the entire show.”

OKTAGON MMA has proven itself on the European MMA scene, with high-level production value combined with competitive and engaging match-making helping them become one of the leading MMA promotions in the world. They recently made the 5-promotion shortlist for MMA promotion of the year.

Related topics:PrestonCzech Republic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.