World Championships near miss makes former Preston Harrier and 800m runner Tiarnan Crorken hungry for more

TOKYO, JAPAN - SEPTEMBER 16: (L-R) Tiarnan Crorken of Team Great Britain, Marco Arop of Team Canada, Mohamed Attaoui of Team Spain, Kelvin Kimtai Loti of Team Kenya and Samuel Chapple of Team Netherlands compete during the Men's 800 Metres Heats on day four of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 16, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

​​Former Preston Harrier Tiarnan Crorken admits his first experience of competing at the World Athletics Championships this week has made him hungry for more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Great Britain athlete just missed out on qualification for the 800m World Championship semi-finals in Tokyo, Japan.

He failed to make it to the next stage after finishing fifth in his respective heat – missing out on a top-three automatic qualification place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting in lane eight and up against a world class field, including current world champion and Olympic silver medal winner Marco Arop, of Canada, the tall imposing athlete kept himself in the pack during the opening lap.

The race became stretched down the back straight after the bell, but Crorken – who hails from Burnley – remained in contention but despite kicking for home with 100m to go, he was unable to sneak into the top three.

His time of 1:45.63 was less than half-a-second slower than the heat winner, Spaniard Mohamed Attaoui who clocked 1:45.33, while Arop – the fourth fastest 800m runner of all-time – finished third behind Kenya’s Kelvin Loti, who was second.

Crorken, who only achieved the World Championship qualification standard last month, was disappointed to not make it through to the semi-finals although it has given him huge motivation for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The three guys who qualified, one of them might win it (gold) and the other two will probably get into the final,” Crorken told Citius Mag.

"So I can’t be too mad with myself, but considering how slow the race was, I can’t help but think I could have given it a bit more down the back straight.

"But I am not going to be too hard on myself because it’s been a long journey to get here. Not having the experience of competing on a stage like this before, I can learn from this and it just makes me more hungry to get back here again.”