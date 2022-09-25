News you can trust since 1886
World Championship bronze medal for Preston rowing ace Graeme Thomas

Preston rower Graeme Thomas was “over the moon” after claiming the bronze medal in the men's single sculls ‘A’ final at the World Championships.

By Peter Storey
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 2:18 pm
Thomas finished third in Racice, in the Czech Republic, behind Germany’s Oliver Zeidler and second-placed Melvin Twellaar of the Netherlands.

Agecroft RC’s Thomas, 33, came home in 6:51.44 and admitted his surprise at making the podium, but couldn’t contain his delight.

Said Thomas: "The magnitude of that race – it is the hardest race I have been involved in.

Rower Graeme Thomas has won a World Championship bronze

"Oli and Melvin are a class above me right now, and I never had the belief I could compete.

"To come in the single for the first time and get that medal...also, what a great job Great Britain has done here. I am absolutely over the moon.”

