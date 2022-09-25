World Championship bronze medal for Preston rowing ace Graeme Thomas

Thomas finished third in Racice, in the Czech Republic, behind Germany’s Oliver Zeidler and second-placed Melvin Twellaar of the Netherlands.

Agecroft RC’s Thomas, 33, came home in 6:51.44 and admitted his surprise at making the podium, but couldn’t contain his delight.

Said Thomas: "The magnitude of that race – it is the hardest race I have been involved in.

Rower Graeme Thomas has won a World Championship bronze

"Oli and Melvin are a class above me right now, and I never had the belief I could compete.