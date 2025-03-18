Westholme’s netball team secures third place in national competition

Westholme School’s Year 9 netball team has achieved an incredible third-place finish in a national netball competition in their first year of entry.

The prestigious Sisters n Sport (SIS) National Netball Competition, which took place at Loughborough University, saw 28 teams competing in the Trophy section, with Westholme securing victories against four teams including Merchant Taylors and Sale Grammar School. In the Final Fours, they narrowly lost to St George’s Ascot but bounced back in the third-place playoff, defeating Easington Academy 26-12.

Westholme’s Netball Lead, Shannon Smith, praised the team's outstanding performance: “The Year 9 Sisters n Sport event this year was a tremendous success.

“The level of competition was outstanding, and it was incredible to see the girls showcase their talent, teamwork, and sportsmanship on the court. What stood out the most was their constant resilience throughout the competition despite the pressure, they remained focused and composed.

l to r: Niamh Gregson, Hannah Malpass, Isobel Longden, Maria Johnson, Jessica Rawcliffe, Sophie Eccles, Erin Burke, Evelyn Clayden, Lola Simon, Eleanor Burnham, Emily Lecky- Captain

“It was clear that each player not only grew as an individual but also strengthened their bond as teammates. Every participant pushed themselves to new heights, and it was amazing to see the transformation in their on and off the court.

Team captain Emily Lecky, 14, said: "It was an incredible experience competing against some of the best teams in the country. We worked really hard, and I’m so proud of how we played together as a team.

“The Final Fours were tough, but we kept fighting, and to finish third in our first year of entering is something really special."

The squad featured a mix of talented Year 9 players, with additional support from Year 7 and Year 8 students throughout the competition. Maria Johnson was named Player of the Tournament for her exceptional contributions on the court.

Westholme’s netball team has been competing in weekly fixtures since January and is now setting its sights on regaining the title of Blackburn and Darwen District Champions in April.