Vernons enjoy the bragging rights over neighbours Penwortham in Palace Shield

Vernon Carus took the derby honours in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division on Saturday.

Wes Royle’s men defeated arch-rivals Penwortham at Middleforth Green by six wickets. Isaac Werner (48) and Glynn Parkinson (51) were the main contributors to the hosts 148 all out. Kashif Jamil was the pick of the bowlers, taking 5-57.

Matthew Timms got Vernons reply off to a flyer, striking a run-a-ball 32.

But it was left to Blake Davies (51 not out) and Jamie Rigby (52 not out) to guide the team over the finishing line.

Their stays were polar opposite, opener Davies proving to be the bedrock of the innings, striking nine fours and one six. Rigby’s half-century came off just 32 deliveries and included five fours and four sixes.

Elsewhere, Eccleston look doomed at the bottom after they were beaten by Great Eccleston at Hall Lane.

The visitors batted first and posted 226-6 thanks largely to Jadeja Edwards’s superb 90 and Nick Fowler’s 51. Phil Booth took 5-41.

In reply, the hosts eased to victory courtesy of Alexander Rhodes’ 90 not out and Mohammed Fazil’s unbeaten 66.

Preston’s batting issues came to the fore once again as they were well beaten by Carnforth at West Cliff.

The home side were skittled for just 72. Suhel Patel Junior top scored with 37. Darren Nelson (6-33) and Dylan Conroy (4-39) shared the wickets.

Ryan Nelson (28 not out) and Thomas Le Lievre (27) eased Carnforth to victory.