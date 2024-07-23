​Vernon Carus denied thrilling win over Carnforth in Palace Shield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Vernon Carus earned eight points in a thrilling tied encounter at Carnforth in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division.

​Matthew Timms (6-50) had the hosts in all sorts of trouble early on as they slumped to 60-7.

However, some late order runs from Darren Nelson (29), Dylan Conroy (36) and Noor Elahi (35) lifted the total up to 159 all out.

Handed a revised target of 130 off 35.3 overs, Vernons fell one run short of victory. Ian Dunn and David Fisher hit 31 and 32 respectively. Darren Nelson and Freddie Whatmuff took three wickets respectively.

Nathan Walmsley for Penwortham in their Moore and Smalley Palace Sheild game against Preston

Penwortham were five-wicket victors Rufford at Middleforth Green. Visiting skipper Gregg Ashcroft top scored with 30 as his side were bowled out for 135. Ryan Roberts and Ashley Billington took three wickets each.

Stand-in skipper Nathan Walmsley then struck a fine unbeaten 64 to guide Pen to victory.

Preston also gained maximum points as they battled to a 19-run win over high-flying Great Eccleston at West Cliff.

Tahir Iqbal struck five sixes on his way to an unbeaten 46 as the home side closed on 173-9. Cameron Chisholm took 3-26.

A brilliant spell of 3-6 by Idris Jan swung the match in Preston’s favour after Cameron Chisholm and Joshua Rolinson struck 44 and 36 respectively. Imran Patel also chipped-in with three wickets.