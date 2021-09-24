UCLan and Preston Basketball Club join forces to promote the sport in Preston

Preston Basketball Club (PBC) and the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) have formed an official partnership as they plan to grow and develop the sport in Preston.

The partnership will see PBC use UCLan’s Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre as its home venue, with a key aim of attracting local spectators to the games, the first one of which will be taking place tomorrow.

PBC’s senior men’s team currently plays in National Basketball League Division Three but is striving to break into National Basketball League Division One, with the UCLan link up playing an integral part.

Preston Basketball Club are now partnering with UCLan to promote the sport in Preston

The Club will work closely with UCLan’s Men’s Basketball Club, with players from both teams able to train and play together in both the National and British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) Leagues.

As part of this mutually beneficial relationship, the teams will share coaching and facilities resources as well as benefiting from match analysis, fitness and conditioning, sports therapy and match media reports, all provided by UCLan students keen to gain practical, hands-on, experience.

Preston Basketball Club treasurer Andrew Thrower said: “Since lockdown restrictions lifted, we’ve seen a big increase in members, so this is the perfect time to take our ambitions to the next level.

“As partners, we can achieve great things together and hopefully build up a popular community following by playing at the Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre in front of a crowd. Our aim is to make the Club as professional as possible and I am confident we can achieve this through our relationship with UCLan.”

Preston Basketball Club will now play their home games in the Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre on the UCLan campus.

Dr Adrian Ibbetson, Director of Sport at UCLan, said: “We’re delighted to establish this close working relationship with Preston Basketball Club, which will hopefully provide a platform for the sport to develop in the local community and boost the standard of play at the University.

“In particular, it will allow our sports scholarship programme to flourish in this more professional set up and provide the ideal environment for the many students on sports-related courses to gain work experience and develop their skills.”

Preston Basketball Club’s first home game at the Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre will take place tomorrow, on the 25 September at 2.00pm in a cup-tie against St Helen’s Saints, followed by the first League game on the 10 October against Tameside at 2.00pm, also at home.

Entry for spectators is free and there is no need to book.