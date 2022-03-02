Tyson Fury to retire from boxing after upcoming Wembley fight with Dillian Whyte

That all depends, however, on whether Whyte shows up after he failed to attend the first press conference publicising the April 23 WBC World Heavyweight showdown at Wembley Stadium.Fury said: “He has shown his colours today. He gets upset and causes a ruckus, now he has given me that much more confidence.“I’m not concerned because this is the Tyson Fury roadshow, it’s never about the opponent.“He’s ugly anyway, this is about me and celebrating my legacy and celebrating it on the biggest stage possible.“It doesn’t matter who it is, it’s always going to be the Tyson Fury roadshow.“He’s definitely raised the white flag for this fight. He doesn’t want to go face-to-face because he would see the fire in my eyes and know he’s getting smashed to bits. It’s fear, it’s terror and I don’t blame him for not being here today.”April’s fight will see Fury return to the UK after five successive bouts in America.“It’s been a rollercoaster of a ride. I’ve been across the ocean and now – after four years away – I get to come back to Wembley Stadium with almost 100,000 fans there,” he added.“I believe it’s the biggest British heavyweight fight since Lennox Lewis against Frank Bruno (in October 1993).“Who knows it could be me who gets chinned? But I think, when I land the Lancaster bomber on his jaw, it’ll be over.“It could be over in round one or in round six but I don’t think it will go past that.”