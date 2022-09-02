Tyson Fury to be ringside for WWE's Clash at the Castle and could get physical according to Triple H
Tyson Fury will be front and centre as big-time WWE wrestling returns to the UK on Saturday night.
Morecambe’s world heavyweight champion announced on Instagram he will be ringside for ‘Clash at the Castle’ at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.
The show represents WWE’s first UK stadium show in 30 years and is headlined by Scottish star Drew McIntyre taking on WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Preston North End manager explains former Manchester United man's departure and new approach to deadline day spending
-
2
Coventry 0-1 Preston: 16 pictures of North End fans celebrating big Championship win at CBS Arena
-
3
Ex-Manchester United man Josh Harrop has Preston North End contract cancelled on transfer deadline day
-
4
Tottenham Hotspur loanee is his own biggest critic as he looks for first league goal for Preston North End
-
5
Preston North End manager outlines transfer expectations for deadline day
Fury is of course no stranger to wrestling having competed at WWE’s 2019 Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, defeating fellow giant Braun Strowman by countout.
It would therefore be no surprise to see the ‘Gypsy King’ get involved in the action, something that hasn’t been ruled out by WWE official Triple H.
“‘I’m going to put cameras on him and see what he does. Which is usually something magic,” ‘The Game’ told BBC 1Xtra.
“Look if it’s physical, it’s going to be because in that moment he decides he wants it to be physical. If it’s not, it’s because in that moment he decides it’s not physical.”
Fury’s Instagram video was shot while out running in Morecambe, as he continues to stay in shape in preparation for a likely superfight with Oleksandr Usyk to determine the undisputed heavyweight champion.