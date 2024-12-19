Tyson Fury planning for Usyk trilogy after Saudi rematch

Boxer Tyson Fury is already contemplating a third fight with Oleksandr Usyk ahead of their first rematch in Saudi Arabia this Saturday.

The WBC, WBA (Super) and WBO titles will be on the line this weekend, when Morecambe-based Fury looks to avenge his defeat by the Ukrainian on a split points decision six months ago.

Usyk’s win in Riyadh made him the first undisputed four-belt heavyweight champion of the modern era.

Tyson Fury has vowed to 'annihilate' Usyk in Saturday's rematch Photo: GETTY IMAGES

It was the 36-year-old Fury's first defeat in a 16-year professional career which has brought 34 victories, and he has pledged to “annihilate” Usyk in this weekend’s rematch.

Asked if a revenge victory this weekend could spark a decider between the duo, Fury told Riz Khan of the Al Arabiya news service: “Yes, I think it will happen. When I win on Saturday night, I think there's got to be a trilogy next year for sure.”

Fury remains adamant he did not underestimate Usyk, who is a year older, last time around.

"No, I didn't,” he added. “He got a decision over me. He won by one point in a close fight. Good luck to the guy. And we're going run it back on Saturday and it's gonna be victory for me.”

A third fight with Usyk does sound more appealing to Fury at present than a long-anticipated battle of Britain with Anthony Joshua.

“Joshua's in tatters at the moment. He has got to pick up the pieces from his last fight," continued Fury. "But the fight with Usyk – one on Saturday and the one afterwards – would be fantastic for me.”

Fury reportedly earned around £100m from the first Usyk fight but would be entitled to a smaller percentage of the payout this time as the challenger.