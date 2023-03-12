It had been reported that a possible showdown between the pair had been in jeopardy after Fury, who turned down a previous date in Saudi Arabia, sought 70 per cent of the total purse for a fight to be held in London.

However, last Friday saw Usyk post a brief social media message in which he said he would accept Fury’s terms – as long as he made a £1m donation to those affected by the war in Ukraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Usyk said: “Hey, greedy belly. I accept your offer – 70-30 split the fight with you on April 29 at Wembley.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk met after the former beat Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images

“But you will promise to donate to Ukraine immediately after the fight, £1m. And for every day of your delay you will pay one per cent from your purse to Ukrainian people. Deal?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fury had earlier posted a video of his own, laying out his terms for the contest and insisting Usyk’s percentage would fall by one per cent for every day the Ukrainian delayed.

The current WBC champion, Fury last fought in December when he stopped domestic rival Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium; a fight which Usyk witnessed at ringside.

Usyk, who holds the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belts, has not stepped in the ring since defending his titles with a second consecutive defeat of Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia last August.

With a deadline of 10pm last Friday to agree a unification fight, the World Boxing Association tweeted that evening: “WBA president Gilberto Mendoza received confirmation from Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury’s teams that there is an agreement to make the unification fight. They request time to work on the contracts to close the deal. #UsykFury”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to that development, Usyk’s promoter, Alex Krassyuk, had told the BBC that a 60-40 split had been rejected by Fury and that Usyk could instead fight Daniel Dubois.