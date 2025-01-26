Tynedale 25: Preston Grasshoppers 18: Hoppers are edged out by Tynedale after leading at half-time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Preston Grasshoppers returned from the North East with just a single losing bonus point, after losing 25-18 to Tynedale.

Hoppers had the lead at half time but had Storm Eowyn on their side for much of the first 40, before it coming against them in the second half.

Rory Brand was shown a red card 10 minutes from time for a second yellow offence, after being sent to the sin bin early on in the second half, for an incident with his fellow number, which saw Tynedale’s Owen Vassallo also receive a yellow card.

It took just two minutes for Preston to take the lead, when Greg Smith slotted his penalty from 40 metres out for three points.

Preston Grasshoppers were beaten at Tynedale (photo: Mike Craig)

Tynedale responded well and stole the lead back when Joe Tully crossed over the line for an unconverted try.

Twenty-two minutes, Tynedale turn the tide and attack, with Will Roberts grabbing his first try.

Preston started putting some moves together and were rewarded with a try when Tyler Spence ran in from 25 metres out, and Smith converted to bring the scores level at 10-10.

Harry Holden grabbed a try just before half time with a classic driving maul charging into the corner for a 15-10 half time lead.

Smith extended the lead with another penalty two minutes into the second half, but with wind in their favour, Tynedale started to dominate territory and possession.

They picked up a penalty and took the lineout from five metres. From there, they drove over with hooker Harrison Wood dotting down for a debut try.

And full-back Tom Mann converted to bring Hoppers lead down to just a single point with over 30 minutes to go.

The hosts then took the lead on the hour mark, with Roberts making his way over for his second try of the afternoon.

Roberts was later shown a yellow for a high tackle, but Tynedale had the game secured when Jake Rodgers landed penalty with 18 minutes left.

Hoppers managed to hold on for the remainder of the time, securing a losing bonus point, but would’ve wished to come back with more.