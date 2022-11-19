Triple crown puts Longton showjumper Robert Murphy on the road to stardom

The 21-year-old will no doubt look back on this year as the one where he announced himself on some of the sport's biggest stages.

Touted in recent times as one of the rising stars with many expert judges tipping him as a possible future Olympian, Murphy nevertheless looked to be up against it when he entered the British Championships as the youngest competitor in the field.

However, in a performance which belied his years, Murphy showed that all the talk around him is not hype by securing a remarkable victory.

Robert Murphy after winning the British Championships

Riding “How Easy” at the national event staged at Stoneleigh, in Warwickshire, the youngster beat-off much more experienced opposition to claim the title in the international stairway final.

"To win the British Championships was definitely one on the bucket list,” he said.

“It’s one to tick off and I am sure it is for everyone else.

"To have the title of British champion is very special and very pleasing one to win.

Robert Murphy in action at the Horse of the Year Show

"It is probably my biggest win to date.

"I was the youngest competitor in the field but I went into thinking I had a good chance of winning.

"The horse I was on – How Easy – had had a really good run up to the show, he was in really good form.

“I felt like I had a good chance but when you’re competing at that sort of level you never sort of go into them thinking that you’re going to win.

Robert Murphy takes the applause from the crowd after going clear at the Horse of the Year Show

"There were a lot of good riders and horses in the field. Louise Saywell was there who has been in great form all year and Mark Edwards – people like that who have been competing on the national and international circuits with very good results in 2022 so it was never going to be an easy thing to do.

Murphy – who hails from Longton – knew he was in with a great shot after clearing the opening round without a failure.

"The first round was very difficult – there were only four clears,” he added.

"It was a big course and the jump-off was equally as difficult. I think I was the only true double clear.

"I was the last one to go which was very helpful.”

While his success at Stoneleigh was the stand-out memory for Murphy this year, his season as a whole has been impressive.

A string of fine performances saw him earn qualification to ride at the prestigious Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) in early October.

And true to form, he claimed first prize in the Foxhunter class and the Talent Seekers class to add to his burgeoning CV.

He added: "Through the year I had qualified for HOYS – I had qualified on 10 occasions for that nationally and internationally.

"That was something I had been planning for from around Christmas last year to qualify for the HOYS.

"It’s one of the biggest events in the calendar and there are lots of different and prestigious classes like the Foxhunter which is arguably one of the most prestigious in the country and which I was fortunate enough to win.

"I always aim to do well there every year so to win was really good. It is something I have worked hard for a long time for.”

Having achieved three such big titles, Murphy is certainly one of the riders to beat now although he tries not to put too much pressure on himself.

"I always put a little bit of pressure on myself to perform,” he said. "I always try to maintain a very high standard at all times.

"I try not deviate from that. I won’t let what has happened change things.

"I just move on, look forward to the next competition and the next challenge. I tend not to dwell on things or get stuck on it – I am always looking on the next big thing to chase.”

The biggest goal which Murphy will chase is an appearance at the Olympics in the future.

"The Olympics is the ultimate goal,” he said. “It’s the elite level for all sports.”

"It is a long journey to get to the top and the sport can change a lot.

"One minute I could be on my best horse, picking up great results but then in the space of a week, he could be sold so then I am back down a few levels until another horse comes along and takes his place.”

Murphy – whose parents Eleni and Peter were both successful showjumpers – runs a stables in Longton which is home to around 30 horses.

“The business side of thing is I ride horses for their owners. They buy the horses for riders like me to ride,” he said.

