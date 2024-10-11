Trilogy fight with British rival Josh Taylor not on Chorley star Jack Catterall’s agenda
Catterall avenged his controversial defeat to Taylor from two years ago in May with a unanimous points victory over his Scottish rival in Leeds.
Next up for the Chorley boxer is a fight against former world champion Prograis in Manchester on October 26, but Taylor recently opened old wounds when he told Edinburgh Evening News he would knock out Catterall if a third bout could be agreed.
“You know what, right now it is chapter closed,” Catterall said.
“Would we consider it in the future? Possibly, but when you have such a big fight coming up in two weeks time, you have to be selfish and put all your energy into that.
"With the (first) Josh fight, it was frustrating and it was a fight I thought might not happen again, but we got it. We’ve beat him twice now so it’s nice to close that chapter.”
This will be Prograis’ second fight in the UK after he lost by majority decision to Taylor back in 2019 at the O2 Arena.
Prograis bounced back to become world champion at super-lightweight level for a second time, but enters this bout at Co-op Live after a defeat to Devin Haney in December.
Catterall said: “It’s exciting and he is a fighter I respect, a former two-time world champion. I wouldn’t say there has been a lot of trash talk.
“He is hungry to come over to Manchester and get the victory. Likewise, I am ready to send him back defeated. That is the nature
