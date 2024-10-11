Trilogy fight with British rival Josh Taylor not on Chorley star Jack Catterall’s agenda

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

British super-lightweight Jack Catterall has played down the prospect of a trilogy with Josh Taylor and is focused on more big fights in 2025 – once he beats Regis Prograis later this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Catterall avenged his controversial defeat to Taylor from two years ago in May with a unanimous points victory over his Scottish rival in Leeds.

Next up for the Chorley boxer is a fight against former world champion Prograis in Manchester on October 26, but Taylor recently opened old wounds when he told Edinburgh Evening News he would knock out Catterall if a third bout could be agreed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You know what, right now it is chapter closed,” Catterall said.

Jack Catterall

“Would we consider it in the future? Possibly, but when you have such a big fight coming up in two weeks time, you have to be selfish and put all your energy into that.

"With the (first) Josh fight, it was frustrating and it was a fight I thought might not happen again, but we got it. We’ve beat him twice now so it’s nice to close that chapter.”

This will be Prograis’ second fight in the UK after he lost by majority decision to Taylor back in 2019 at the O2 Arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prograis bounced back to become world champion at super-lightweight level for a second time, but enters this bout at Co-op Live after a defeat to Devin Haney in December.

ack Catterall celebrates after beating Josh Taylor

Catterall said: “It’s exciting and he is a fighter I respect, a former two-time world champion. I wouldn’t say there has been a lot of trash talk.

“He is hungry to come over to Manchester and get the victory. Likewise, I am ready to send him back defeated. That is the nature

Continued on page 62