Tokyo Olympics could be first of many for Chorley swimmer Anna Hopkin

The 25-year-old sprinter will take part in her first ever Games after winning a place in the Team GB squad.

Although expectations are high in terms of her performance levels and medal prospects, Hopkin reckons that her peak years are arguably still ahead of her.

The former Chorley Marlins star’s prime could very well be in three years’ time when the Olympics head to Paris or even four years after that when the Games take place in Los Angeles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anna Hopkin

It all means that anything she achieves in the Far East could be construed as a bonus especially as she has never competed previously on such a grand stage as the Olympics.

“With sprinting you definitely can go on a little bit longer,” said Hopkin, who won four relay golds at the European Championships, in Budapest, earlier this year.

“The winner of the individual 100m freestyle events at the Europeans this year was aged 33.

“The winner of the 50m freestyle at the Euros was a couple of years younger than that.

“In comparison to a lot of the GB team, I am probably one of the older ones but in terms of the sprint field, I am actually one of the youngest. Potentially by Paris in three years’ time, I should still be at a really good age to be in a position to peak for that.

“I think in terms of Tokyo, I think the individual races are going to be really close.

“My goal is to reach the finals and then once you’re in a final anything can happen.

“I just want to put myself in that position.

“In terms of the relays, I need to make sure my individual performances are good enough to be picked.”