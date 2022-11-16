Titles at double for Preston's Johnson's Muay Thai Gym

First port of call was the Super Showdown card at the Macron Arena inBolton.

Jack Cartwright took a fight on the biggest junior show in the UK against Lewis from DBMA in the 38kg weight class.

Super Showdown is the pinnacle of junior Muay Thai, with the best of the best competing for titles and rankings.

Title success for Johnson’s Muay Thai Gym

Cartwright put on a technical display, scoring well with low kicks and high-scoring body kicks. Taking every round by one point, he dominated in the clinch, scoring superbly with vicious knees to take the win by unanimous decision.

At the end of the show, the promoter was looking for someone to fill in due to a pull-out and Jack’s brother Phil Cartwright, who had come to watch his brother fight, was more than happy to jump in.

He took the fight without hesitation and even gave away 3kg in weight against a bigger opponent in a title fight.

And he was victorious, scoring some great take-downs in the early rounds, finishing off strongly with some perfectly timed kicks to the body, again winning every round.

In the next event at the AJ Bell Stadium, the gym’s Cameron Lewis put on a masterclass performance, fighting Juan Garcia of Spain for an international title in the 66kg weight class.

Landing kicks after solid punches, out-clinching his opponent every round, Lewis was crowned the new international champion.