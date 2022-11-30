The charity launches its annual 100 Women in Cycling 2022, a list now in its sixth year celebrating inspirational women who empower others to get in the saddle.

Kath Finn, Charlotte Inman and Emily Wormald were all included to recognise their work encouraging other women to get on their bikes and improve equality and diversity in cycling.

The women are recognised for significant achievements promoting women’s cycling, the list celebrates their outstanding work.

Kath Finn has been nominated as an industry mogul for her work as an inclusive cycle coach and professional athlete.

Cycling UK is drawing attention to the unsung heroes making a difference in their communities. The 2022 list has a strong focus on community champions – ride leaders, club matriarchs, founders of cycling groups that promote diversity and inclusivity by enabling underrepresented communities, children, the elderly or disabled to use pedal power.

Inclusive cycle coach and professional athlete Kath Finn, 59, is passionate about making cycling more accessible. For three years, she worked for Wheels 4 All, running a project for cyclists with disabilities. Kath is now a cycle coach, specialising in visually impaired triathletes. She also works with young cyclists at Kendal Cycle Club and Tri Club. In addition, Kath is an elite level athlete herself, competing for the GB age-group triathlon team (60-64 years) at World and European level. She has podiumed several times in road and mountain bike events.

Charlotte Inman, along with her team of dedicated volunteers, is responsible for bringing Sisters in the Wild to the UK. The group connects women, non-binary and trans riders to share bikepacking experiences, learn skills, and build friendships that have the potential to go way beyond a bike ride.

Emily Wormald has been nominated as a community champion for her work as a founder of the Lakes Gravel Gang.

Group founder Emily Wormald, 27, set up Lakes Gravel Gang in 2020, when mid-pandemic she felt she needed friendship and community, knowing she wasn’t alone. It’s grown into a group of friends and an inclusive community for women, non-binary folk, building confidence on two wheels with likeminded people.

Sarah Mitchell, Cycling UK’s chief executive, said:

“At a time when people in the UK are turning to cycling in numbers not seen since the 60s, it’s more important than ever to celebrate those who empower others, whether people want to cycle because it’s an affordable, sustainable and healthy transport option, or because it’s simply fun.

“Representation makes a huge difference, and improving the visibility of women’s cycling means more women are likely to feel it is also for them. This is what makes the work our 100 Women in Cycling do so important – whether it’s winning races, supporting their community, or telling stories about the adventures and challenges faced by other inspiring women.”

Cycling Minister Jesse Norman, at the Department for Transport, said:

"It’s fantastic to see so many inspirational women encouraging others to cycle. Some are cycling because it's so healthy, some because it's quick and easy, some to protect the environment. Whatever the reason, they should be extremely proud of what they have achieved.

