​Terrific Taariq leads Longridge to first win of the season

Longridge and Garstang finally got their Northern Premier League campaign up and running with fine wins at the weekend.

​The pair – two of the title favourites this season – had yet to taste victory in a weather-affected start to the cricketing summer, but with the sun shining on Saturday, they both hit form.

Longridge were perhaps a tad more impressive in their win over a previously unbeaten Leyland at Chipping Road.

Host skipper Luke Platt won the toss and elected to bat first, but the visitors made early in-roads with a couple of wickets.

However, all that did was bring overseas star Taariq Chiecktey to the crease and the South African made Leyland’s bowlers toil.

He blasted a superb 128 off 113 balls, including 11 fours and four sixes.

Platt (31) offered some good support but the run rate really increased when Chiecktey was joined at the crease by Tom Turner.

He hit 75 at almost a run a ball and found the boundary on nine occasions, clearing it twice. It enabled the hosts to close on 279-7. Iain Critchley was the pick of the bowlers with 3-54.

To get anywhere near Longridge’s total, the visitors needed someone to follow Chiecktey’s lead.

Unfortunately for them, despite their top six all reaching double figures, nobody was able to go on and make a century.

Andrew Makinson top scored with 52 but Jonathan Millward (4-50) and Jake Durnell (4-61) ensured Longridge were victorious by 100 runs.

Garstang had too much for newly-promoted Euxton, who are still looking for their first win of the season.

Aneeq Hassan (38) and Jack Shovelton (54) saw Euxton post a respectable 157 all out at the Riverside with Ian Walling and Danny Gilbert each taking three wickets.

In reply, Pakistani professional Imran Butt (54) and Mark Walling (45) put on 75 for the third wicket to ease the hosts to victory for the loss of four wickets inside 39 overs.

​Chorley made it two wins out of two at the weekend with a fine victory over in-form Fleetwood at Broadwater.​The visitors won the toss and elected to bat first but looked to be in all sorts of trouble as the top three fell cheaply.

However, a steadying knock of 70 from professional Marques Ackerman enabled them to post 150 all out. Matthew Siddall (4-59) and Jeremy Davies (3-29) were the pick of the bowlers. Matt Dawson’s 4-39 helped Chorley dismiss the hosts for 108 inside 46 overs.

Fulwood & Broughton sneaked home by just nine runs in a high-scoring contest at St Annes. Half-centuries from Brendan Morris, Simon Kerrigan and James McWilliam enabled F&B to post 267-9 despite Mitch Bolus’ 7-76.

Yohan De Silva’s century almost got St Annes over the line reply but Kerrigan (4-36) bowled his side to victory.

Elsewhere, Dominic Hendricks hit an unbeaten 99 in a losing cause for Mawdesley at home to Netherfield. Jon Stone struck 51.