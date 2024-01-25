Tennis ace Annabel Benson is potential future star
Eleven-year-old Annabel Benson showcased her star potential last weekend she beat some of the best tennis players in the North West of England to win the Birchwood Girls Under 12s-regional tour event at Warrington.
That success came hot on the heels of her victory at the Bolton Christmas Open Girls’ Under-12s event last month.
Benson attends Stonyhurst St Mary's Hall Catholic Schooland has been playing tennis since she was seven-years-old.
She represents Lancashire and has reached the quarter-finals of national tournaments over the last two years.
The youngster is coached by former professional David Shaw at Stonyhurst and plays club tennis at Broughton and District Club.
Her father Will said: “Annabel has won more than 30 tournaments in her short career so far, including the Lancashire Under-11s Championships last year. She hopes to play at Wimbledon one day and travel the world on the pro Tour.”