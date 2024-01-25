Tennis ace Annabel Benson is potential future star

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Eleven-year-old Annabel Benson showcased her star potential last weekend she beat some of the best tennis players in the North West of England to win the Birchwood Girls Under 12s-regional tour event at Warrington.

That success came hot on the heels of her victory at the Bolton Christmas Open Girls’ Under-12s event last month.

Benson attends Stonyhurst St Mary's Hall Catholic Schooland has been playing tennis since she was seven-years-old.

She represents Lancashire and has reached the quarter-finals of national tournaments over the last two years.

The youngster is coached by former professional David Shaw at Stonyhurst and plays club tennis at Broughton and District Club.