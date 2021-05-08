Swinton Hurdle takes centre stage at Haydock Park

Haydock Park stages a competitive eight-race card on Saturday which sees a mix of both Flat and Jump racing

The action gets under way at 1.25pm and concludes at 5.35pm. We’ve previewed the pick of the action from the venue.

The highlight of the day is the £100,000 Swinton Hurdle, a Grade Three contest at 3.10pm live on ITV4. The market is headed by Copperless (11/2) who comes into the race following two easy wins, before falling when travelling powerfully at Aintree last time out. He remains of interest off a rating of 126.

That Aintree contest could hold the key to this race with Rowland Ward (7/1) and Camprond (7/1) renewing their rivalry. The pair both look capable of further improvement and are respected along with Hooper (8/1) who represents Nicky Henderson and has won his last three starts.

Others towards the top of the market include Shanroe (15/2), a fascinating Irish raider who scored in easy fashion at Fairyhouse last time out. He is respected along with Defining Battle (13/2) for Dan Skelton. The five-year-old was third at Ayr on his latest start and whilst he is winless in three starts over handicap hurdles, his handicap mark of 124 makes him an interesting proposition.

Ballinsker (9/1) finished down the field in the Betfair Hurdle last term, but it looks too soon to write him off. Nordic Combined (10/1) won easily at Hexham earlier this month and is another worth considering along with top-weight Teqany who has been off the track since finishing second in the Grade Two Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton in November.

Elsewhere on the card, the £37,000 Listed Spring Trophy is the highlight of the Flat action in which six runners go to post for the £37,000 event at 3.45pm. Raaeq was a fine sixth on his return to action at Newbury and looks more than capable of finding further improvement in this event for Brian Meehan.

Tomfre enjoyed a fine 2020 winning his last three starts. He has since undergone wind surgery and whilst it will be interesting to see whether he will need this first run back, he is one to monitor along with Qaysar who boasts winning form at Haydock having scored at the track last term. He has not been disgraced in two competitive Listed events so far this term.

Lord Of The Lodge was successful on All-Weather Finals Day and is a danger if reverting his form to turf, along with Highland Lodge who has already raced five times this season, all on a synthetic surface.

However, the most interesting runner is Current Option for Adrian McGuinness. The five-year-old boasts plenty of strong handicap form and capped off last season with success in Group company at Tipperary. He looked right back to something like his best when chasing home the talented Lancaster House at the Curragh. He looks the one to beat if he can replicate that effort here.

Haydock Selections

1.25pm Jarveys Plate

2.00pm Darvel

2.35pm Khaadem

3.00pm Teqany

3.45pm Current Option

4.20pm Ey Up Its Mick

4.55pm Senior Citizen

5.35pm Go Long